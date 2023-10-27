When Abdesalem Lassoued opened fire killing two people in Sainctelette Square in Brussels on 16 October, many people were reminded of the wave of jihadist terrorism that hit Europe starting in 2014, period in which ISIS proclaimed the caliphate in the territories between Iraq and Syria under its control. A wave of terrorism that involved many countries and caused the death of numerous innocent people, and which for some years seemed to have subsided.

What brought that period back even more in our heads was the fact that a few days earlier, on 13 October, shouting “Allahu Akbar” a man stabbed some people at a school in Arras, in northern France, causing one death and three injuries. Although the Brussels episode appears to be a response to the burning of the Koran carried out during some demonstrations in Sweden, since the terrorist’s target was the Scandinavian fans who were in Belgium for a qualifying match for the European football championships , in the eyes of many observers the return of two episodes of Islamic terrorism in Europe so close together in time and after years in which this phenomenon had cooled down on our continent represents a consequence of the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, which began on 7 October with a massive operation by the Gaza-based Islamist group which, in a series of raids on kibbutzim, villages and cities in southern Israel, killed over 1,300 people, including elderly people, women and children.

Lone wolves

To the normal alert of all European security agencies and to the confirmation of the validity of the fear coming from the two attacks in October both carried out by so-called lone wolves, another particularly striking element is added, namely the places where the two attacks took place : Northern France and Belgium. Precisely this area was a key point in which the wave of Islamic terrorism in Europe developed and took hold. In fact, the ISIS cell in Brussels was active between France and Belgium and was responsible for the attacks in Paris on 13 November 2015 and the one in the Belgian capital in March 2016. We don’t remember it today, but that was also the period in which we discovered the word lockdown, when the Brussels government imposed the confinement of the capital’s citizens at home due to the risk of an attack similar to the one that recently occurred in France and to try to capture the highly wanted Salah Abdeslam.

The attack that gave us the perception of a terrorism emergency was the one against the headquarters of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and the taking of hostages at the Hypercacher kosher supermarket in January 2015, but in reality there was already an episode that could perhaps be considered the macabre beginning of that trail of terror, and it happened in Brussels in 2014, in May to be precise. It was on that occasion that Mehdi Nemmouche, a man of Algerian origin linked to Islamic extremism, opened fire at the entrance to the Jewish Museum in the Belgian capital, killing four people. After the 2016 Paris attacks, it was discovered that Nemmouche had been in contact with Abdelamid Abbaoud, believed to be the mastermind of the attacks and the head of the ISIS cell in Brussels, who died in the gigantic police operation set up in Saint-Denis after the attacks.

Paris, the north of France, Belgium, a triangle in which some of the most dramatic jihadist attacks in Europe took place and in which more or less organized cells moved, where we also witnessed the attack on the Thalys train, while it was passing by right between the Belgian and French capitals, and where, in one of the many villages of Picardy, the Kouachi brothers’ escape ended after carrying out the attack against Charlie Hebdo. Perhaps the fact that the recent attacks in Arras and Brussels were carried out precisely in this area is just a coincidence, but the fact that this area was the epicenter of the wave of jihadist attacks that began in 2014 is something that contributes to keeping high level of attention.

Warning shots

If Europe is on alert for the risk of jihadist terrorism regaining strength, in Israel the fear is instead linked to a potential widening of the conflict. Putting aside the main theater of the war, Gaza, on which Israel continues to carry out air attacks and from which it continues to receive rocket launches, the situation that is most worrying is not even that in the West Bank, where several clashes have occurred which however appear be decreasing. The attention of Israeli security is currently high, especially on the border with Lebanon, where there has been no shortage of exchanges of fire with Hezbollah and where many villages have been evacuated, including the town of Kiryat Shmona, which has over 20 thousand inhabitants.

While on the one hand these skirmishes may represent a way for both sides to discourage any attempt to take advantage of the situation and declare war on the adversary, on the other they risk degenerating. It cannot be ignored that Hezbollah is a close ally of Iran, an enemy country of Israel and with which the Jewish State has for years been engaged in a proxy war in various areas of the Middle Eastern theatre.

In this context, when on 7 October the whole world was divided between those who supported Israel’s reasons and its right to respond and those who instead invited both sides to peace, Tehran declared its support for Hamas’ brutal attack. And with Iran boasting a series of allies in the region starting from Syria and Hezbollah united in that alliance that is defined as the “Axis of resistance”, the fears that hybrid or more structured attacks could develop are high, especially given the heat Israeli northern border, where Hezbollah is active in neighboring Lebanon and where the Golan Heights disputed with Syria are located.

The fire under the ashes

Immediately after the Hamas attack, while many were wondering whether or not there had been Iranian involvement, Tehran made it known that if the country were attacked, the response would be an attack from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen. , not surprisingly citing the Middle Eastern countries where groups close to Iran are most active.

For over ten years, since the Middle East was hit by the upheavals following the Arab Spring which was followed by the Syrian civil war and the birth of ISIS, the Islamic Republic has changed its military doctrine and influence in the region within of its proxy clash with Israel and Saudi Arabia, its main rivals in the area. This has led, in addition to direct support to the allied government of Damascus, to increasingly structured support for armed groups ranging from Hezbollah, in Lebanon, to the almost homonymous Kata’ib Hezbollah, in Iraq, up to the Houthis in Yemen. Groups that on the one hand were involved in the fight against ISIS but on the other did not fail to strike Western targets.

And precisely in the context of this situation there has been no shortage of controversial episodes over the years, still partly shrouded in mystery but for which the finger is often pointed at Iran and its allies, such as the attacks suffered by some merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman in 2019 or the various Houthi attacks against Saudi refineries, in an escalation in which the United States went so far as to kill the general of the Guardians of the Revolution, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad. Hybrid attacks, threats in the region: the same fears that Israel has today and for which it is keeping high alert even far from the border with Gaza.