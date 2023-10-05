loading…

Christians were spat at by Jews when they passed them. Photo/X/nirhasson

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would not tolerate “insulting acts” against people based on their religion.

The comments came after a number of Jews were filmed spitting at Christian pilgrims.

“Israel is fully committed to safeguarding the sacred right of worship and pilgrimage to holy places of all religions,” the Israeli prime minister wrote in X.

A group of pilgrims goes out with the cross to Shaar Aryot street and encounters a group of Jewish worshipers with the 4 genders and then the spitting begins. I counted at least 7 in a few seconds. pic.twitter.com/YjqaknATLw — Nir Hasson Nir Hasson (@nirhasson) October 2, 2023

He emphasized, “I strongly condemn any attempt to intimidate the congregation, and I am committed to taking immediate and firm action against it.”

Although Netanyahu did not mention specific incidents, the remarks came after a video emerged online showing ultra-Orthodox Jews, including children, spitting at Christians in Jerusalem’s Old City earlier this week.

The episode occurred during celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, as well as the Feast of Tabernacles, an annual religious event that attracts Christian pilgrims to Israel.

Although the video quickly sparked controversy, an Orthodox activist and former spokesperson for Israel’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party, Elisha Yered, defended the practice of “spitting near churches or monasteries,” calling it an “ancient Jewish tradition.”

He added, “We have forgotten what Christianity is,” and referred to a number of historic atrocities committed against the Jewish people.

On Wednesday, Israeli police announced they had arrested five people suspected of spitting on Christians.