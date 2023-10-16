loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the Israeli military is preparing for a “long war” and will fight until it achieves complete victory over its enemies.

Netanyahu announced this on Monday (16/10/2023) during a speech at the opening of the winter session of the national parliament.

Netanyahu said Israel was now fighting for its existence and expressed confidence that his country would eventually achieve total victory over Hamas.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory near Gaza last week, killing and injuring thousands of people.

“This is a time of decisive struggle against those who try to destroy us. “Our goal is victory, complete victory over Hamas, completely eliminating its power and the threat it poses to Israel,” Netanyahu said.

In his speech, the prime minister emphasized that Israel is also ready to retaliate against the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group if they try to interfere in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I also have a message for Hezbollah: Don’t test us in the north, don’t repeat the mistakes you made, because now the price you have to pay will be much higher,” Netanyahu stressed.

He added that both Hezbollah and Hamas were “part of the axis of evil,” which he said was led by Iran.

Netanyahu also said Hamas is the same as the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and represents a “new version of Nazism.”