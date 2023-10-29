loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called defeating Hamas an existential test for Israel. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu said that defeating Hamas was an “existential test” for Israel. He also ensured that his military war in Gaza would be long and difficult.

In a press conference Saturday with the families of people taken hostage by Hamas in the October 7 attack, the Israeli PM alleged that 90 percent of the Palestinian resistance group’s military budget came from Iran.

“We have to defeat Hamas because this test is an existential test for us,” said Netanyahu, as quoted from Al Arabiya, Sunday (29/10/2023).

“Iran supports Hamas. I think 90 percent of Hamas’ military budget comes from Iran. He funded it, organized it, directed it,” he explained.

Netanyahu continued, the fighting in the Gaza Strip will be long and difficult because Israeli ground forces have been operating in the Palestinian territory for more than 24 hours.

“The war in the (Gaza) Strip will be long and difficult and we are ready to face it,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu, who announced that the war had entered its second phase, said efforts to free more than 200 hostages would continue even as the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza was launched.

He said the idea of ​​a hostage swap deal for Palestinian prisoners had been discussed in Israel’s war cabinet but declined to elaborate, saying that disclosing any details would be counterproductive.

