Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said every Hamas member must die after his first meeting with his country’s emergency government. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu says every Hamas member must die after first meeting with his country’s emergency government.

Along with him, opposition figure Benny Gantz said this was “wartime”.

“Every member of Hamas must die,” he said.

“Hamas is Daesh (the Arabic name for ISIS) and we will destroy and exterminate them as the world has destroyed Daesh,” he said in a short statement broadcast on television as quoted by France 24, Thursday (12/10/2023).

This is the first statement made by Netanyahu together with his war cabinet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Netanyahu and Gantz agreed to put aside bitter political rivalry that had escalated into widespread protests.

Gantz told Israelis that the newly formed government was “united” and ready to wipe the group called Hamas from the face of the earth.

In addition to Netanyahu and Gantz, leader of the centrist United National Party and former defense minister, the new interim cabinet will also include Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The country’s main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, has not yet joined the alliance. However, Netanyahu and Gantz said in a joint statement that a seat would be reserved for him in the war cabinet.