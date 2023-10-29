loading…

PM Benjamin Netanyahu asked Israel to prepare for a long and difficult war after launching a ground operation in Gaza. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu said the military Israel has launched a “second stage” war against the militants Hamas Of Gaza Strip . He also warned Israeli citizens to prepare for a long struggle in the future.

“In the early weeks of the war, we launched massive air strikes that delivered a crushing blow to the enemy. We eliminated many terrorists,” said the Israeli PM in a televised address to the Israeli nation on Saturday evening local time.

In three weeks of Israeli air strikes, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 8,000 people. The Health Ministry in Gaza said Sunday morning that half of them were children. It remains unclear how many of the victims were actual Hamas fighters.

“However, we are only at the beginning of the journey. “The fighting in the Gaza Strip will be difficult and long,” Netanyahu warned.

“This is our second War of Independence. “This is our mission, our life goal, and together we will win,” he emphasized as quoted from Russia Today, Sunday (29/10/2023).

The expansion of IDF operations comes nearly three weeks after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on the Jewish state, hitting Israeli towns with rockets and storming settlements near the Gaza border.

According to Israeli officials, around 1,400 Israelis have been killed since the war began, and more than 200 people have been taken hostage.

“Last night, additional ground troops entered Gaza, marking the start of the second phase of the war, the aim of which is to destroy the military and political capabilities of Hamas and return our kidnapped citizens,” Netanyahu said.