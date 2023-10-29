loading…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blames Israeli intelligence bosses for the Hamas attack last October 7. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (29/10/2023) blamed his intelligence chiefs for the large-scale and surprising attack by Hamas on October 7. However, he walked back his comments and issued an apology.

The Hamas attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, killed more than 1,400 people in Israel and hundreds of others kidnapped.

Netanyahu’s initial comments, posted on X at 1am on Sunday, caused a political stir and a rift in his war cabinet.

It also sparked public anger that he did not take responsibility for intelligence and operational failures related to Hamas attacks in southern Israel.

While top officials – from the heads of the military and domestic Shin Bet spy service to the finance minister – have all acknowledged their failures, Netanyahu has not acknowledged theirs.

He simply said that there would be time to ask difficult questions, including about himself, after the war.

An Israeli military spokesman, when asked about Netanyahu’s comments during a daily briefing with journalists, declined to answer, saying: “We are now at war, focused on the war.”

Israeli officials said the events leading up to and including the handling of the Hamas attack itself would be investigated, but the current focus was on the conflict.

Netanyahu’s now-deleted post read: “At no time or stage did Prime Minister Netanyahu warn of Hamas’ war intentions. On the contrary, all security officials, including the head of military intelligence and the head of the Shin Bet, estimate that Hamas is both reluctant and interested in the arrangement.”