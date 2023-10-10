loading…

PM Benjamin Netanyahu was angry and berated Hamas after more than 800 Israelis were killed by attacks by the Palestinian resistance group. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu was angry and berated Hamas.

His reaction came after the Palestinian resistance group’s al-Aqsa Operation Storm attack killed more than 800 Israelis.

The Israeli Government Press Office on its Facebook page announced that the death toll in Israel due to the sudden Hamas attack had jumped to more than 800 people. More than 2,600 others.

Hamas’ shocking attacks began last Saturday, starting with the firing of thousands of rockets in a matter of minutes and followed by the infiltration of hundreds of Hamas militias into southern Israeli cities. They opened fire and kidnapped more than 100 people.

In response, Israel declared war under the name Operation Iron Sword.

The Zionist military launched air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza which has killed 687 people. Another 3,726 Palestinians were injured.

“The dead included 140 children and 105 women,” said the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The following is a transcript of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech uploaded to X, Tuesday (10/10/2023), which was filled with insults against Hamas:

Israel is at war.