loading…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that the Israeli military failed to deal with the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 Israelis. Photo/REUTERS/Maya Alleruzzo

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu, for the first time, admitted responsibility for military failure Israel in dealing with the surprise attack from Hamas on October 7.

The Hamas attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, has killed more than 1,400 people in Israel.

“This failure must be investigated to the last degree. Everyone must provide answers,” he said.

“Including myself,” he said again, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post, Thursday (26/10/2023).

The admission came on the 19th day of the Israel-Hamas war, after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other top military officials acknowledged one of the biggest military failures since the country’s creation.

“Citizens of Israel, October 7 is a dark day in our history, but the issue of accountability can only come after the war is over,” Netanyahu said.

“As prime minister I was responsible for securing the future of this country, and now my role is to lead the State of Israel and its people to a decisive victory over our enemies,” he explained.

“Now is the time to join forces for one goal: to advance towards victory,” Netanyahu added.

The Israeli government will declare an official day of mourning throughout the country, to commemorate the October 7 massacre. Netanyahu also announced this on Wednesday evening.

Netanyahu spoke in a public speech in which he promised an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground invasion to drive Hamas from Gaza. But he did not give a start date.