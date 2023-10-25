We met Josu in the third program and since then he has not moved from his corner on the board. With only two boxes, the writer has made it to the final and has become one of the rivals most feared by his teammates.

Alejandro has chosen him to duel with him after defeating Eduardo Grimaldi, from whom he has inherited the category of dog breeds. The professor preferred to be the challenger, feeling more prepared to face the topic of social chronicle.

“I wanted to go back to the table, but now I’m afraid,” Josu acknowledged when he got on the gaming stand. Despite being nervous, the young man has been able to control the first part of the confrontation, however, Mar Flores and Julián Contreras have made him

his score reached zero before his opponent.

“There were few people who I thought could know about this topic, but he was one of them,” Josu said, pointing to Alejandro at the end of the confrontation. Although his journey through the contest ends here… he can be very proud of what he has done!