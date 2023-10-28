The last Battle of the Malú team has been the most flamenco. Carmen Vento, Raúl and Carlos have made a beautiful version of La Mudanza de Niña Pastori.

The three talents have been spectacular on stage and have shown many feelings with this song that has touched our souls.

At the end of the performance they hugged each other because only one of them can go on to the Assaults: “It made me very sad because I think they came out knowing the situation and it wasn’t them on stage,” Malú confessed.

The coach believes that they have been nervous and down, something that has made her very sad: “Many people have seen you sing, this starts here, it doesn’t end.”

Malú has to give a name, only one of them will go to the next phase: “I’m not going to make it any longer because it seems unnecessary to me, we have a place and I want to be consistent with what I have experienced: Carmen, you are still with us.”

Therefore, Carmen Vento is the one chosen by Malú and the coach already has her seven talents prepared for the next phase of The Voice. Go for it!