Environmental narrative: What Remains of Edith Finch. You will certainly be aware of the sensation of entering a casa of your parents, grandparents, relatives, look around you and see objects transform into sensations, emotions, memories of episodes experienced, or simple speculations, projections of the mind, which tries to reconstruct something that, in person, it has never experienced. “Who knows what history that ornament has”.

The shelves, the drawers, the walls. Layers upon layers, years of family stories capable of speaking even without the voice of their owners. Life and death, past and present, connected, clinging to the atoms of metal, plastic, wood, ready to awaken and resonate with a single touch, a look, while a bouquet of perfumes arrives from the kitchen. Common sensations, almost taken for granted at times, when you are numbed by life, by more immediate, practical thoughts. Natural sensations. How can you virtualize something so intimate, personal, rigoing out to tell the story of a family that has no connection to ours, but exactly as ours was; as if that house, which we have never seen before, could also tell us something about ourselves?

A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS

There is a gender response and a talent response to this. The talent is that of a group, a small development studio based in Santa Monica, Giant Sparrowwhich debuted in 2012 on PlayStation 3 with the beautiful The Unfinished Swan, one of the first successful walking simulators, along with Journey, Dear Esther and the experimental Proteus. A fairy-tale title, very playful, based on the exploration and resolution of puzzles by throwing paintballs (and then evolving and changing during the adventure), capable of revealing the characteristics of the game world, but also equipped with a non-trivial narrative full of decidedly interesting reflections. The genre, that of Walking Sims, was instead the perfect one, of choice, for the gaming narrative vision of Giant Sparrow. A genre, originally, born from a specific need, that of having an immersive sim with a subjective view and an enveloping environment, without however the obligation of having to include action, role-playing aspects or any other layer of gameplay that was not inherent to the pure exploration, thus being able to concentrate on the story and environmental narrative. Don’t you ever want to visit Rapture without having to watch your back? And how many times have you walked around Liberty City just for the sake of seeing the metropolis move, breathe, talk around you?

For many they were (and still are) simply “games without gameplay”, a classic forum comment to denigrate a genre which, over the years, has instead established itself as one (if not the) most effective way of telling a story through video game, often relying on unique mechanics and consequently lending its ideas to a flood of AAA productions. In 2014, with their second title, What Remains of Edith Finch, genre and studio make a sensational, generational leap, thanks also to the advent of PlayStation 4. Inspired, among other things, by One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, the player lives and relives, in the role of Edith, History and the ruin of the Finch family, constantly suspended between real and surreal, drama and legend. The arrival in the Finch’s impossible house, Orcas Island, Washington State, where the original structure has been modified with the addition of more recent structures, which grow from the roof in a precarious and abusive way, is one of those unforgettable, iconic scenes . It’s a bit like the first time at Villa Spencer; you are overwhelmed by the presence of the structure, imposing, ruined, full of stories that can’t wait to find ears willing to listen.

Death is a suffocating presence, like stagnant air, still for years. A creeping and subliminal horror in the background, that sense of anguish that you sometimes feel when you are alone in houses that are too big. “Everything is still the same as that evening.” The evening in which Edith and her mother Dawn (1968-2016), after yet another tragedy, decided to leave that cursed house, while her grandmother Edie (1917-2010) watched them disappear, for the last time . Inside, however, the villa is a big, almost cheerful mess, typical of large families, where there is everything around and everyone brings a piece of their own personality. Books, toys, photographs, memorabilia, knick-knacks, tools, but also a sports climbing wall instead of a banal ladder to reach a mezzanine, and then secret passages between the rooms, cavities, bunkers and a splendid terrace overlooking the sea. The impressive thing is that it looks like a real house, really real, real despite its alienating architectural absurdities. The density of the furnishings that makes you want to observe every corner, the warm light of the late afternoon that caresses the surfaces and degrades towards a twilight that will soon give way to the night, while Edith remembers, discovers, recounts, her superimposed words, touches, writes in his diary.



The most poignant and melancholic moment is when you enter the room of a relative, each one hermetically sealed by Dawn now prey to paranoid crises, after her son Milton disappeared into thin air; sanctuaries, bedroom-sized mausoleums, where everything is crystallized in time and a small altar holds a memory, a letter, a gift capable of creating a gameplay connection between the living and the dead, between Edith and the rest of the family. Each disappeared mysteriouslyabsurd, or maybe really simplewith the surreal becoming a glaze to sweeten the strongest pain one can feel, creating stories that give answers, colors, to suicides, accidents, illnesses. Ludo-artistic solutions with sensational impact, tailor-made for each character, which drag the player into the last moments of the life of the deceased, aware of what is about to happen, morbidly curious to know how it will happen and then finding themselves emptied once everything is over , still in the role of Edith.

WHAT REMAINS OF WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH

Lewis (1988-2010) who, after overcoming his drug addiction, goes to work in a factory, all day cutting heads off salmon destined to become canned fish, alienated; the mind that begins to wander, create adventures, kingdoms, projecting a princely and heroic image of himself, while his psychologist tells his family about their last sessions, before he decided to put his neck under the same blade that beheaded hundreds of salmon. Sam (1950-1983) who accompanies his daughter Dawn on her first deer hunting trip, on a rainy autumn day; immersed in nature, photographing the view and chatting, carving out an exclusive memory. Then the animalmajestic, it shows itself at the top of a ridge. It’s time for a brutal rite of passage.

The rifle in the little girl’s hands, the father ready, with the camera, to immortalize the moment. BANG. Dawn cries, Sam goes to console her and the deer, in a last gasp of pride, butts the man, making him fall into the crevasse, while the camera timer clicks with mocking timing. The same Sam who a few years earlier survived the death of his 22-month-old son, Gregory (1976-1977), left alone in the bathtub while his mother argued with him on the phone, having now reached the end of their marriage. The toys float in the water, come to life in the child’s hands, animated by an unbridled imagination. A concert of bubbles, ducks, frogs, the music increasingly distances the mother’s exasperated voice, definitively canceled when the tap, who knows how, reopens and the roar of the water fills the tub, inexorable. More and more, more and more. In the divorce document, in the white, empty part at the foot of the page, the words of the father, who tells what he saw in the child’s eyes and tries to reconcile, as far as possible, with his ex-wife.



What Remains of Edith Finch retains the ability to tell the drama, the event, the psychological aftermath, as only a video game could do. It is such a human work that it is capable of communicating with anyone who approaches it, reasoning and pushing them to think about what remains; of a family, of a life, of us. A title that accompanies deep reflections, using game design to involve the senses, ensnare, dig but, above all, create empathy, establish contact.

What Remains of Edith Finch is something capable of becoming a yardstick

And empathy is probably its most precious legacy, the one to be most jealously guarded and which many developers have treasured, in addition to the virtuous use of environmental narrative, a fundamental basis for building a solid, three-dimensional story. Playing it again after years also allowed me to notice a certain closeness to the nouvelle vague of cinematic horror, Ari Aster above all, for certain stylistic solutions and for the ability to bend the genre and use it to tell family dramas of great emotional impact. But above all it confirmed to me its extraordinary relevance, with few other video games capable of equaling it in its field, with its two and a half hours of ideas, atmospheres and superior writing. What Remains of Edith Finch is something capable of becoming a yardstick.

