The judge in Brazil says it clearly: Nelson Piquet is not a racist! Max Verstappen’s father-in-law does not have to pay.

Max Verstappen’s father-in-law is one of them! This case has been going on for a while now. The father of Max’s girlfriend had called Lewis Hamilton a ‘neguinho’ in an interview after the collision between Max and Lewis during the 2021 British Grand Prix. You’ll have to look up the translation yourself because we obviously can’t type it down here. But take it from us, you couldn’t say that anymore in 2021.

That interview took a turn for Nelson. He was banned from the F1 paddock and faced many charges from human rights organizations. A judge in Brazil also found Piquet a racist and so he had to pay almost a million euros in damages.

Appeal

A lot of money, of course, so the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories was also allowed to consider this case. Judge Aiston Henrique de Sousa ruled in favor of the accused. Nelson Piquet is not a racist. According to this judge, the ruling was not hateful and did not cause collective damage.

Incidentally, the Brazilian three-time F1 champion had also made some homophobic comments towards Lewis Hamilton. In this ruling, the same judge also immediately dismisses that accusation.

So Nelson’s lawyers have had success in court. The ruling was also unanimously assessed and approved by the Fourth Civil Chamber of the Court.

Nelson Piquet is not completely out of the woods yet. The prosecutor still wants to go to the Supreme Court and the complaining human rights organizations are not finished with this case yet. So to be continued.

By the way, the good man himself is not aware of any harm. This concerns colloquialisms in Portuguese, according to the legal team of the accused. In addition, he politely apologized to Lewis Hamilton. So sand over it?

