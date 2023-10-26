Although Marvel Studios is not going through its best moment for various reasons, there are projects that look very good and that can give a second life to an MCU in the doldrums after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Among them is the X-Men, a group of mutants that aims to be one of the pillars of the studio for the coming years.

After her enormous success with Fox, the Patrol X will land in the MCU in the coming years. And while there is still a long way to go before we see them on the big screen, the producer of many of the X-Men films, Simon Kinbergwanted to talk about them and the key that Marvel Studios must take into account for this team to be successful in their universe.

“If I had to give some advice, honestly, it is something very cliché, but it is true: the main asset of the X-Men is the characters. As much as there is a great narrative and a great plot and incredible action sequences and “All of those things are going to be necessary in the movies, as they are in the comics, what sets the X-Men apart, for me, is that they are the richest collection of characters of any comic in history.”

“So it’s really about the characters getting the best actors. Those actors will bring those characters to life in a whole new way that, honestly, I can’t wait to see. I’m a big fan of what Marvel does and obviously I’m a big X-Men fan.”

As Kinberg says in his interview with Slash Film, the real key to the success of the X-Men at Marvel Studios will be through the actors. You just have to look at the cast that played this group of mutants in the past: Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen were formidable as Charles Xavier and Magneto respectively, not to mention Hugh Jackman and his eternal Wolverine who is still fighting.

There is still a lot to discover who will be the new members of the Patrol Xbut at least the wait will be entertaining with the arrival of another mutant, much more bizarre and less concerned about the safety of civilians: Deadpool 3.

