And we are not referring to the general control scheme of the game.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage we can pet all the cats we meet on the streets of Bagdad.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is already among us, and we are facing the long-awaited return to the origins that fans have asked for so much. As we made clear in our analysis, “Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a success in all its aspects”, which allows us to say that it is very likely that classic fans of the saga will enjoy it. Even so, we do not want you to make any mistake, and although it returns to the origins, reminding many of the classics of this same franchise, It also maintains much of the immediately previous installmentsas is the case with the control scheme or being able to pet animals.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla we could have Eivor pet different animals, which made us see his more affectionate side, so to speak. This is an addition that was pointed out a lot at the time, although if we get fancy it doesn’t add anything to the playable experience. If we focus on Mirage we can see that here it is possible to pet cats that we find on the streets of Baghdad and its surroundings, but in this case Basim will even pick them up and will caress them in an even closer way than Eivor did.

Those of you who have already played this title have probably already seen how it works, but if this is not the case You can “die of tenderness” by watching the following TikTok videoin which a user has shown exactly how this mechanic works.

Furthermore, in this video you can see how once you pet your a cat will start to trust Basimfollowing it wherever it goes, although of course it will have its limitations and will only be able to follow us if we do not decide to go up or down, depending on where this cat is.

Where can we find cats?

In general You can find cats throughout the game map, although they will mainly be concentrated in the city of Baghdad. As for height, you should not worry, since we have found them on some roofs, so you can even see them when doing parkour.

You don’t need to actively search for them. They are especially abundant in the game’s mapping, so sooner or later you will find one in front of you.

