Good times for lovers of quality panels. The war of specifications is a constant in Android, since they are the main way for manufacturers to differentiate themselves from their rivals. Since last year, we are experiencing one of the most interesting wars in recent years: that of the nights.

We are going to review this concept that, although basic, remains largely unknown regarding its operation. A fight is brewing to see which manufacturer offers the brightest panel. It couldn’t be better news for today’s phones.

Los nits They are a unit of measurement that describes the luminosity of a panel. More specifically, they designate the amount of light intensity on a given surface. This last point is especially relevant and separates nits from lumens. Lumens only indicate the intensity of light that comes from a source (which is why light bulbs, projectors and others use this type of unit).

The higher the number of nits, the greater the luminosity. Interestingly, nits are not official terminology. The International System of Units designates candela per square meter (cd/m²) as the unit of measurement, although designating them as nits is the most common in technology.

The war (and trap) of the nits

It would be logical to deduce under this premise that a panel with 2,500 nits will be brighter than a 2,000 nit panel. Error. This point is capital, and it is one of those that is making this war for nits as interesting as it is dirty.

During these last two years I have seen how some high-end manufacturers launched proposals on the market with figures that were around 2,500 nits. To my surprise, they were significantly less bright than my iPhone 14 Pro (2,000 nits). How is this possible? The trick is very easy: there are manufacturers that tell you that the panel shines at 2,500 nits, but They don’t tell you how much real portion of the panel this peak reaches..

The manufacturers promise us a brightness of X.XXX nits. But they don’t tell us how much of the panel is shining with that intensity.

Google is one of the most transparent, and determines that its peak brightness of 2,500 nits of the Google Pixel 8 Pro It is reached in only 5% of the active pixels of the panel. Some of the manufacturers that omit this data, with a high probability, are moving within 1% for that maximum peak.

Apple does not provide information on how much of the panel shines at 2,000 nits, but there is a curious fact. In 1% windows its brightness is around 2,400 nits, so the company has preferred to give a lower and less marketing-oriented data, it being understood that the 2,000 nits are active in a good part of the panel.

Under lux meter measurement, I have not yet found a phone that shines brighter in automatic mode than an iPhone 14 Pro / 15 Pro. It remains to be seen how the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro do, which promise peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. This may be a real before and after in panels, but it will remain to be verified.

The challenge of energy efficiency





Making the panel shine to such high points carries two major responsibilities: the panel must be efficient in itself and the processor must be able to manage the amounts of energy necessary to illuminate it. Google is one of the best examples here.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is capable of producing the maximum brightness of the 7 Pro while consuming 63% less energy. It is an absolutely barbaric fact that allows it to continue shining brighter without compromises in autonomy. Although in our tests the Google Tensor G3 did not do too well in raw performance and autonomy, it seems to form a good tandem to manage the energy consumption of the panel.

In the case of Apple, the point is the opposite. The company says that the brutal peak brightness of 3,000 nits achieved in the Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes, in large part, from the improvements that come in its new S9 SiP chip.

Processors such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which have already proven to be significantly above Apple’s A17 Pro, are also opening the doors to 3,000 nit panels, as Xiaomi has shown.

In short, the bloodiest war is being fought in the brightness of the screen. This comes with better processors, energy efficiency and some dirty games to sweeten the technical sheet. 2023 seems to close with a maximum of 3,000 nits. The question is what will be next year’s record.

