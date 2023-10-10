Amazon Prime Video

The future of Good Omens 3 is up in the air. However, Neil Gaiman has a very strong message that he shares with all of his followers.

Neil Gaiman has issued a statement about Good Omens 3. The writer has outlined his approach to the development of the third season of the television series. He has done it through a firm message for those who ask about the next adventures in fiction. The Prime Video series is an adaptation of Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s own novel, published in 1990. The story follows an unlikely relationship between a devoted angel and a demon with a softer side. It stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as Aziraphale and Crowley during their lives on Earth as they become embroiled in ethereal conflicts, potential apocalypses, and the unpleasantness of everyday romances.

“Wait and see,” asked the author.

Recently, Neil Gaiman took to his personal Tumblr to set boundaries between fans and his writing process for a possible Good Omens 3. The author stated that he doesn’t want to reveal anything about the plot until it airs, so he politely indicated that he won’t reveal anything about what’s to come or accept any ideas or suggestions that viewers may have. Come on, he doesn’t care about the public’s expectations or the hype they may have. He wants to work without influences, whether positive or negative.

“Remember how I told everyone the plot of the second season before it aired?” began Neil Gaiman’s statement about Good Omens 3. “(Everyone tries to remember and then shakes their head.) Yes it’s true. I did not do it. I spent several years saying ‘wait and see’. And you waited and saw. I’m also not going to reveal anything about the plot of the third season. So there’s no point in asking me to make things happen, or telling me what you want or don’t want to happen. IM not going to do it”. A good tactic to stay under the radar and continue working freely.