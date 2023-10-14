The Gaza Strip normally has seven border crossings: six with Israel, one with Egypt. The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt remained formally the only one open after last Saturday’s Hamas attacks and the subsequent Israeli military response, with bombings of the Strip and the announcement of a “total siege”. On Wednesday the Israeli army bombed the Palestinian side of the crossing, which has remained closed since then, also by Egypt’s own will.

For days, international organizations and the United States have been pushing for the opening of a humanitarian corridor to evacuate at least part of the population of the Strip, but have encountered strong opposition from Egypt.

The government of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi would instead be in favor of only the passage of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing: in this case, Israel is currently opposed. The “total siege”, in addition to cutting supplies of water, food, fuel and electricity, requires that all crossings, including those for goods and aid, be blocked “until the 150 hostages are released”, according to what was declared by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in recent days.

However, between Friday and Saturday, international pressure grew to allow the passage of humanitarian aid. On Saturday morning, a plane carrying medical supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO) landed at Egypt’s Al-Arish airport from Dubai. The organization said in a statement that the aid will be distributed to Gaza “as soon as humanitarian access is permitted through the Rafah crossing.” Another plane with medical supplies had arrived on Thursday from Jordan at the same airport, 45 kilometers from the border, but the trucks of the Red Crescent Moon (the equivalent of the Red Cross in the Muslim world) have not yet been able to reach the Strip.

At the moment Israel has not moved from its positions. On Saturday Daniel Hagari, army spokesman, reiterated that every crossing from the Gaza Strip, even towards Egypt, must take place with Israel’s consent: «All crossings are closed, every movement must be coordinated with us. And at the moment this is not happening.”

Negotiations are still underway and, according to what Western diplomatic sources told the New York Times, they are currently stuck on the methods of inspection of the convoys. Israel imposes controls to prevent weapons from passing across the border, but there is no agreement on who should carry them out and how.

At the moment, Egypt, Israel and the United States have reached an agreement to reopen the crossing only to allow the exit of foreign citizens from the Gaza Strip: this operation should begin on Saturday afternoon.

At the moment, it is even more complex to hypothesize the creation of a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of the Palestinian population. Israel has not yet expressed its opinion on the subject, but only because this hypothesis is blocked primarily by Egypt.

Egyptian President al Sisi, who has ruled Egypt authoritarianly since 2014, has resolutely maintained that the “Palestinians must remain in their country”. He added: “Obviously we are in solidarity, but at the same time we must be careful and make sure that peace and security can be achieved in a way that does not cost us too much.” The Egyptian government says Egypt already hosts 9 million migrants, mainly from Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Libya (according to a 2022 report by the United Nations World Migration Organization). Even before the current crisis, the Rafah crossing was heavily controlled, in coordination with Israel: the passage of Gaza residents into Egypt was very limited and allowed only for study purposes, medical treatment and travel to third countries.

