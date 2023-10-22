Hollywood in trouble

Through a statement on social media, SAG-AFTRA announces that negotiations with AMPTP have been resumed.

Last week we talked about how after the agreement and the end of the writers’ strike (WGA), the Hollywood actors union (SAG-AFTRA) did not reach a formal agreement with AMPTP. “After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and the conversations are no longer taking us in a productive direction,” was AMPTP’s statement from the previous week.

Today, via social media, SAG-ATRA confirmed that by abandoning negotiations, AMPTP quickly realized they had made a mistake. As a consequence, they were the first to approach to resume negotiations with the initiative of reaching an agreement.

SAG-AFTRA

When will the agreement come?

“We are pleased to confirm that company executives have asked us to return to the table… It is clear that the strength and solidarity shown by our members has sent an unmistakable message to CEOs,” was the union’s statement after the return to the negotiations. Tuesday will be the first day that there will be meetings between SAG-AFTRA and the studios. While this news sounds encouraging, the actors’ strike is not expected to end soon.

In the last week, a statement from SAG-AFTRA was also released to its actors in which the request was expressed not to dress up as popular high-impact characters for Halloween. In addition to not publishing images on their social networks. Let us remember that last week the information was leaked in which SAG-AFTRA demanded a minimum salary increase of 11%, while the DGA and WGA, being the two main screenwriting associations, accepted 5% for the first year.

hollywood strike (Cordonpress)