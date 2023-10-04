Suara.com – Recently, Dewi Gita revealed the disgrace of her household with Armand Maulana which had lasted 30 years.

Behind the image of her household which looks harmonious, Dewi Gita revealed that Armand Maula had an affair with another woman behind her back in the 2000s.

In fact, Armand Maulana even wrote the song “Miracles” for his mistress, which was sung by Dewi Gita.

Not remaining silent, Dewi Gita apparently also attacked the woman Armand Maulana was having an affair with via telephone.

“I called the woman (Armand Maulana’s mistress),” said Dewi Gita on YouTube Chatting Asix with Ashanty.

However, in the end, Dewi Gita chose to forgive Armand Maula and realized that the affair was also part of her mistake because she was more busy with her career.

Even though she was devastated and wanted a divorce, Dewi Gita also chose to return to Armand Maulana for the sake of her children.

“I thought ‘ah, that’s enough, I’m tired’. But because of my children, I finally decided to keep it,” said Dewi Gita.

Even now, Dewi Gita says that the story of Armand Maulana and another woman’s affair has become a joke in their household.

“This experience is bitter, but I am grateful because I can still be saved,” said Dewi Gita.