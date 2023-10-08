During the night between Wednesday and Thursday in Chicago, almost a thousand sparrows died when they crashed into the windows of the McCormick Place Lakeside Center, a large conference center located near the shores of Lake Michigan. It’s a particularly shocking number, but migratory bird deaths due to collisions with buildings in the United States are not an isolated phenomenon. According to ornithologists and experts, it is linked to a series of factors, from weather conditions that influence the migratory route of animals to the lights seen through windows, which disorientate them.

There are typically “at most 15 dead birds” around the Chicago convention center, David Willard, a retired curator of the ornithology division of Chicago’s Field Museum, told the Associated Press. On Thursday, however, “it was like a carpet of dead birds,” said Willard, who manages and catalogs the museum’s collection of about 500,000 individuals and collects the dead ones around the McCormick Center. According to the accounts of his institute, the birds found dead on Thursday were 964. In the majority of cases they were palm warblers and yellow-rumped warblers, two passerine birds of the Parulidae family.

Chicago Bird Collision Monitors, a group that tracks these types of incidents in the city, said it was the highest number of birds found dead around a building it has ever recorded in a single day.

Matt Igleski, executive director of the Chicago Audubon Society, which offers educational programs on ornithology and promotes research in the field, called Chicago’s event “a truly catastrophic single event.” In the United States, however, similar cases are found “in virtually every large city during the spring and fall migrations,” Igleski noted. To give you an idea, a study carried out in 2014 by some scientists from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in collaboration with the US Department of Fish and Wildlife estimated that every year in the country between 365 million and 988 million birds die because they crash into buildings.

In general, birds are unable to understand that glass is a lethal obstacle for them, and glass that reflects trees and plants or is illuminated at night is even more dangerous because it attracts them. It is a particularly evident problem in spring and autumn, i.e. the periods of seasonal migrations.

Small sparrows like those found dead last week feed during the day and migrate at night, waiting for winds favorable to the direction of the migration, like the one that existed between Wednesday and Thursday, when it was estimated that in total over Chicago County 1.5 million birds were in flight. Many of those moving en masse along the Lake Michigan coast, however, “crashed into a maze of illuminated structures,” said Stan Temple, a retired ornithologist and professor of ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. At night the birds are distracted by the lights, which confuse them: it also happens that those that do not crash directly into the windows continue to circle the buildings until they die of exhaustion (a phenomenon known as “fatal attraction” to light).

Anna Pidgeon, an ecologist expert in ornithology at the same University, says she is convinced that accidents of this type can be avoided. She said it would be enough for the lights inside buildings to be dimmed or turned off and for windows to be designed with markings that birds can distinguish, or protected with curtains and screens or decorated with decals. A study carried out in 2021 by the McCormick Center says that turning off half the lights in large buildings can help reduce bird collisions by six to eleven times.

The McCormick Center also adheres to the “Lights Out” program, which involves dimming or turning off the lights in the rooms of city buildings, unless they are occupied. In a message shared on its website, the administration said it was “really saddened” by the news of the dead birds, and said that last week the lights in many rooms were left on due to an event.

The bodies of dead birds can be used for research purposes. A group of scientists, for example, analyzed more than 70 thousand specimens of migratory birds that over the years had crashed into Chicago skyscrapers. The study, conducted by University of Michigan Ecology and Evolution professor Brian Weeks, highlighted that between 1978 and 2016, individuals of 52 species of birds that are very common in North America had shrunk by an average of 2.6 percent. . It is a phenomenon that also affects other animals and seems to be linked, among other things, to climate change.