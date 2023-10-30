loading…

Nearly 100 people were killed or missing in Mexico as a result of Hurricane Otis. Photo/Reuters

ACAPULCO – The number of people killed and missing from Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that hit the Pacific resort city of Acapulco Mexico last week, it had increased to close to 100 people. This was revealed by authorities in the state of Guerrero on Monday (30/10/2023).

Hurricane Otis hit Acapulco with winds of 266 km per hour last Wednesday, flooding the city, ripping off the roofs of houses, hotels and other businesses, submerging vehicles, and cutting off communications and air and road connections.

The looting comes as the city’s population of nearly 900,000 grows increasingly desperate for food and water.

Evelyn Salgado, governor of Acapulco state of Guerrero, said 45 people were confirmed dead and 47 others were missing, citing figures from state prosecutors. On Sunday morning, Salgado said the death toll reached 43 people.

On Sunday afternoon, Mexico’s federal civil protection authorities said 48 people had died, 43 in Acapulco and five in nearby Coyuca de Benitez.

According to the Guerrero government, among the dead were an American citizen, a British citizen and a Canadian.

Salgado relayed the figures in a telephone call with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who at a regular government press conference urged regional authorities to ensure that basic goods are delivered to Acapulco residents.

According to estimates, losses from the storm could reach $15 billion, and Mexico has sent around 17,000 members of the armed forces to maintain order and help distribute tons of food and supplies in Acapulco.

However, problems still exist.