That the genetic contribution of Neanderthals is substantial is no longer a mystery. However, we still do not fully know how this genetic legacy affects our people, although we are finding out little by little.

Neanderthal pain. One of the latest advances in this regard has been recently announced. A team of researchers has linked certain types of pain to three genetic variants “inherited” from our Neanderthal ancestors.

A complex family. The modern human (Homo sapiens) is not a direct descendant of the Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis), but during the time in which both species cohabited, a period that could have extended over tens or even hundreds of thousands of years, Both species reproduced, which ultimately meant that some of the Neanderthal genetic information ended up “inserted” into the human genome.

SCN9A.The three variants correspond to a gene, SCN9A, related to sensory neurons. These are the variants called M932L, V991L, and D1908G, whose presence in our DNA would, according to the results of the study, make us more sensitive to stinging skin pain.

SCN9A encodes a sodium channel, protein that allows sodium ions to cross cell membranes. The channel encoded by this gene is most frequently expressed in sensory neurons.

I study Colombia. Those responsible for the study carried out their analysis through a sample of almost 2,000 Colombian participants. They found that the third variant, D1908G, was present in 20% of the chromosomes of the people in this sample and 30% of these also carried the other two variants.

The researchers analyzed the participants’ pain thresholds by applying mustard oil to their skin and then testing how they responded to a stimulus such as stabbing pain. Mustard oil was used, the authors explain, because it was capable of activating nocireceptors (pain receptors) and thus “sensitizing” the participant to harmful stimuli. The researchers also analyzed other stimuli such as heat or pressure.

The details of this study have been recently published in the journal Communications Biology. In this, the authors explain that they found no relationship between the genetic variants analyzed and these last two stimuli, but they did find it in relation to stabbing pain.

Looking for the variants. The team expanded the range of the study to define which populations in which these variants were most prevalent. Thanks to a database that covered not only Colombia but also Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru with a total of 5,971 samples, they verified that the variants were present more frequently where the population with Native American ancestry was higher.

The path of pain. Pain fulfills an evolutionary function even though it is not only annoying, but can sometimes reach the point of being disabling. The researchers believe that this increased sensitivity to pain could have come in the form of a lower threshold that in turn would have allowed Neanderthals to prevent injuries. More research will be necessary to investigate this point, they add.

“Pain sensitivity is a survival trait that allows us to avoid painful things that could cause us severe harm. “Our findings suggest that Neanderthals may have been more sensitive to certain types of pain, but more research will be needed for us to understand why this was the case and whether these specific generic variants were evolutionarily advantageous,” Kaustubh Adhikari explained in a press release. , one of the authors of the study.

Inheritance and pain. The study not only opens the way to better understand the Neanderthal heritage of modern humans but also helps us delve deeper into pain. This sensation that we are used to living with has great medical relevance due to the fact that it is capable of both protecting us and incapacitating us.

In Xataka | An agony of more than 12,000 years: the story of how we were left alone is not how we were told

Image |