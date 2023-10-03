2K announced today that NBA 2K24 Arcade Editionthe NBA 2K experience for Apple Arcadewill be released on October 24, with a special tribute for the 25th anniversary of the franchise: Allen Iversonhall of famer and one of the most beloved players in sport, as well as the athlete on the cover of the first four editions (from ’99 to 2003), will be the protagonist of the cover of the Arcade Edition.

As well as the return of the mode “The Greatest”, this year, players will be able to customize their own internal MyCOURT, hone their skills, and invite friends via Game Center. Finally, you will be able to experience new features and modes with NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, including:

● My career: Players begin their NBA journey from young rookies to NBA superstars. As you progress, you gain fans and unlock sponsorships from iconic brands such as Nike, Jordan and Adidas. You can create your own avatar and customize it with new shoes, accessories, clothes and tattoos.

● The Greatest: Players can challenge new GOATs and unlock a whole new lineup of NBA Superstars and Legends. They’ll build their dream team as they battle other teams until the ultimate showdown in the Greatest Fantasy Team Challenge.

• The Association: Fans become General Managers and Coaches of their favorite NBA franchise and build their dream team in The Association. They will manage the NBA roster, make trades, hire agents, scout promising young players and

they will control the team’s finances.

● Play now: Players choose their favorite NBA team and play against rivals from across the NBA in 5v5 matches. Fans can choose their favorite players and play 1v1, 3v3 or 5v5 street basketball on asphalt courts. New this year is that players will be able to sit courtside with Spectator Mode and play games that correspond to the NBA season

con NBA Today.

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac e Apple TVcome on Apple Arcade with a monthly subscription. Below is the cover with Allen Iverson.

For further information on NBA 2K24, you can visit the official website, while at this link you can read our review