Highway charging at Shell Recharge is more expensive than at other brand locations with the introduction of highway charges.

Everyone knows it. Refueling along the highway is more expensive than refueling in, for example, a village or city. What about charging your electric car? IONITY charges the same rates everywhere, just like Fastned. Now the latter is only located along highways, so that makes sense. Shell Recharge also applied the same charging rates everywhere. This will change from Wednesday 1 November.

Shell Recharge cannot only be found along the highway. For example, the fast chargers are located on the Hofplein in the heart of Rotterdam. It is an important provider among the available fast chargers in the Netherlands, of course Shell Recharge was also discussed in the major Autoblog Fast Charging Test 2023.

In addition, Shell Recharge is increasingly appearing at strategic locations, such as near a hardware store. Until now the prices were the same everywhere. This will no longer be the case as of November 1.

From Wednesday, Shell Recharge will apply separate rates along the highway. Actually, just like refueling with fuel. The new rates apply to both Shell’s own Recharge network and the roaming network. The latter are partners of Shell and cannot be found along the highways. To keep things clear, you can see the new rates below. Along the highway and not along the highway. The prices apply for charging at a fast charger with juice from 50 kW.

Shell Recharge November 1 (highway) rates

Shell Recharge Network along the highway – € 0.72 kWh Shell Recharge Network in village, city, etc. – € 0.65 kWh

What stands out? The prices for regular fast charging at Shell remain the same at 0.65 cents per kWh. Fast charging along the highway has therefore become 0.07 euro cents more expensive. In concrete terms, this means that an EV with a 50 kWh battery will cost you a few euros more. The larger the battery of the electric car, the greater the difference, of course. In any case, it amounts to a few loose euros for now.

