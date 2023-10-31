Evicted by Disney+ and rescued by AMC? Nautilus, the series inspired by Jules Verne’s classic novel, will find new life in 2024

Do you remember that beautiful project that Disney+ was going to do about the mythical Captain Nemo? Yes, yes, the one that ended up in the trash can. Well, you won’t believe where it’s going to end. AMC has decided to adopt the Nautilus series and give it the place it deserves. Something like a television Phoenix that promises to return in 2024.

A Captain Nemo lives up to expectations

And who is at the helm of this narrative submarine? Shazad Latif, who already conquered us with The Hunt for Love, now steps into the shoes of Captain Nemo. He imagines this: an Indian prince who, having been banished and imprisoned by the East India Company, decides to take matters into his own hands and steal the submarine Nautilus to seek underwater adventures. Like in the comics, but in a wild way.

It seems that this new Nemo is a kind of underwater Robin Hood, an explosive mix of revenge and adventure. Ben Davis, the EVP of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, could not contain his excitement: “Nautilus is a great drama that will surely appeal to fans of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe and series like ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’. “We look forward to bringing it to AMC+ and AMC as a special television event next year.”

No mediocrity: A dream cast!

Aside from Latif, the cast is wonderful: Georgia Flood, Thierry Fremont, Pacharo Mzembe, Arlo Green, Tyrone Ngatai, Ling Cooper Tang, Andrew Shaw, Ashan Kumar, Celine Menville and Kayden Price. Come on, they haven’t messed around. Behind the scenes, director Michael Matthews and executive producer and writer James Dormer have masterminded this ten-part titan.

Filming took place in Australia, with the support of the Australian government. Curious, isn’t it? A series about an Indian prince, filmed in Australia, initially produced by an American company and will eventually be broadcast by another American company. What turns life gives!

A new Robin Hood of the sea or a pirate of revenge?

The character of Nemo It has had numerous representations in popular culture, from Jules Verne’s own classic version to adaptations in films and series. However, the fact that he is now an Indian prince adds a new layer of complexity to this iconic character. This new twist on its origin could address current themes such as colonialism, identity and revenge in a way that has never been done before. From being a mere explorer and scientist, as Verne painted him, to a man driven by resentment and the search for justice, there is an abyss and thousands of underwater leagues of character development.

It is also necessary to mention the rescue context of the series. After being canceled by the mouse company, the series was quickly picked up by AMC, suggesting that there is something in this version of Nemo worth exploring. Like the main character, the series itself has had to navigate turbulent waters to find a home to flourish. Both the series and its protagonist seem destined for a journey of redemption and self-discovery that we can’t wait to see.

Unavoidable Comparisons

The essence of this story is obviously based on the literary classic by Jules Verne, “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.” Although while the original book took us on a mysterious journey through the deep sea, this new series promises to offer us a more human and vengeful version of its protagonist. It wouldn’t be fair to compare it to other adaptations like the 1954 Disney film, but it’s clear that this series has the potential to completely reinvent the myth of Nemo and his Nautilus.

Now we have to wait until 2024 to see how this new home at AMC suits our beloved Nautilus. But something tells me that this time, it is going to be the opera.