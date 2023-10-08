Naughty Dog is working on a new game and so far no one knows anything but an informant always appears who thinks he knows everything or at least that’s what it seems since everything indicates that the new game is inspired by Mass Effect 2 and will be released this year.

All of this Naughty Dog information was leaked right after the company reportedly laid off several employees a couple of days ago. While the leaks seem quite likely, readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt as the developers could have something completely different on their roadmap than what has been reported.

The Mass Effect 2-like shooter will also reportedly be exclusive to PlayStation 5. There is apparently no talk of a PC port internally, however, following Naughty Dog’s methods, they may eventually port it to PC.

Although Factions faced serious development issues during its completion, the leak reports that the game will be locked in on a release date and players can expect it sometime in 2024. The multiplayer will also have large-scale maps and will play out very similar to The Last of Us Part 2. Apparently it is also “One of the 15 GaaS games that Jim Ryan commissioned” before leaving Sony.

The Last of Us Part II Remaster will also reportedly release in 2024 and will primarily be a graphical upgrade with no additional features or gameplay content. The title will be priced at $69.99, and upgrading to the PlayStation 4 version will cost $10.