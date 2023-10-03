According to a report released online by Kotaku colleagues, Sony Interactive Entertainment would have ordered layoffs at Naughty Dogthe flagship team of the PlayStation Studios and author of masterpieces such as The Last of Us e Uncharted. Apparently, the studio that gave birth to Crash Bandicoot has already fired around 25 developersthinning out its large team which currently has 400 employees.

The developers affected by the layoffs would be, speaking in the conditional, employees with fixed-term contracts or freelance developers. Therefore, employees with permanent contracts should not be in any danger. In addition to this, as reported by the source (Kotaku), these employees were fired not only would they not have received the slightest severance paybut he would even have been denied talking about his dismissal and the consequences.

If this information were to find the necessary confirmations, it would be truly unexpected news given that Naughty Dog is considered one of the spearheads of PlayStation Studios, as well as being a studio that has always published best-sellers in terms of games. As we well know, the “dog” is currently working on the new one multiplayer di The Last of Uswhether on a second project that might be The Last of Us Part III.