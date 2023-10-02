On Sunday, NATO (the military alliance that includes a large part of Western countries) announced the sending of 600 British soldiers to Kosovo to reinforce the Kosovo Force, the contingent active in the country since 1999. NATO spokesperson, Dylan White, said he justified the decision with the intensification of tensions between Serbia and Kosovo in the last week and said that other members of the alliance would send further reinforcements. Of the 600 British soldiers, 400 are already in Kosovo for some exercises.

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia increased after an attack carried out on Sunday 24 September in northern Kosovo by some Serbian gunmen, in which a Kosovar policeman was killed. The attack, which was followed by clashes, had interrupted a period of relative calm in Kosovo after the great tensions of last spring. In the following days, the United States accused Serbia of having amassed soldiers and weapons on the border with Kosovo, something that Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic has so far denied.

