The NATO website published an article by a retired Pentagon official who called on the bloc to prepare for nuclear war against Russia. Photo/Michael Peterson/US Air Force/REUTERS

BRUSSELS – The NATO website has published an article written by a retired United States (US) defense official, calling on the bloc to fight and win nuclear war limited against Russia.

If the US and China clash over Taiwan, the author claims that a full-scale war in Europe will most likely occur.

The article was written by Gregory Weaver, who once served as the top nuclear and missile defense adviser to the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In it, Weaver argues that, contrary to Moscow’s long-standing nuclear doctrine, Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons to prevent defeat on the battlefield or bring about a quick victory in a conventional conflict, such as that in Ukraine.

In such a scenario, Russian military leaders would assume that Western countries would not respond in kind, fearing that the situation would escalate uncontrollably to the point of large-scale fighting between the US and Russia.

Rather than fear nuclear war, Weaver argued that Western countries should accept it. “NATO must equip its fighter jets and submarines with tactical nuclear weapons to deter a tactical Russian attack, and reassure Russian leaders that NATO is fully prepared to counter limited nuclear use with our militarily effective nuclear response,” wrote Weaver, quoted on Saturday (7/10/2023).

Russia’s nuclear doctrine permits the use of atomic weapons in the event of a nuclear first strike against its territory or infrastructure, or if the existence of the Russian state is threatened by nuclear or conventional weapons. This position has not changed since 2010, and not least in the use of tactical nuclear weapons—which are far less powerful than the strategic nuclear weapons that NATO and Russia would fire in the event of all-out war.

Despite clear guidelines regarding the use of nuclear weapons, Weaver claimed that Russia could launch attacks against NATO countries in Europe if the US was busy fighting China over Taiwan, a scenario he considered possible without further explanation.

To address this, he recommended that NATO move more precision strike capabilities to Europe. “Establish several modern armored divisions in the Baltic states and Eastern Europe, and pressure European members to provide more conventional capabilities, while the US delivers them tactical nuclear weapons,” Weaver continued.

Weaver does not mention the impact of nuclear war on European countries where such a conflict would occur.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Western leaders had become so obsessed with inflicting “strategic defeat” on Russia that they had lost their “sense of self-preservation.”

