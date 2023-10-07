loading…

US soldiers in the NATO Kosovo peacekeeping force (KFOR) stand guard near government offices in Leposavic, Kosovo, May 31, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Fatos Bytyci

PRISTINA – Around 200 British troops landed in Kosovo on Friday (6/10/2023) to reinforce the NATO contingent in the breakaway Serbian province.

The move follows an incident last month involving ethnic Albanian police. A Turkish general will take command of the troops next week.

Members of the 1st Battalion of the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment join 400 British troops already in Kosovo. Earlier this week, the Romanian government also promised to send 100 more troops.

“This deployment is a prudent step to ensure KFOR has the strength needed to fulfill the UN mandate to maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo,” said the statement by the US-led bloc.

NATO sent troops to Kosovo in June 1999, after waging a 78-day air war against Serbia on behalf of ethnic Albanian separatists in the province.

The interim government in Pristina declared independence in 2008, but it has not been recognized by Serbia or about half the world’s countries, including Russia, China and India.

Albanian and Serbian leaders last week asked KFOR to take over policing duties in the Serb-majority region in the north of the province.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said this was better than having police loyal to Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, whom he accused of “terrorizing” local Serbs.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama argued this was the only way to stop Serb militants attacking ethnic Albanian police.