loading…

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed support for Israel in the war against Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday (12/10/2023) expressed his support for Israel in the war against Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas.

The support came as the alliance’s defense ministers gathered for a meeting in Brussels.

NATO said that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant briefed alliance ministers via videoconference about what he called “atrocities” carried out by Hamas against Israeli civilians and citizens of several NATO allies.

“Israel does not stand alone,” said Stoltenberg, as quoted by AP.

NATO added that it strongly condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

“The Allies express their solidarity with Israel, clearly stating that Israel has the right to defend itself in proportion to this unjustified act of terror,” the alliance said.

NATO called on Hamas to immediately release all hostages, and provide maximum protection to civilians.

NATO said a number of its allies made clear they were providing practical support to Israel as the Jewish state continues to respond to the situation. “No country or organization should take advantage of this situation or make it worse,” it said.

As of Thursday, Hamas was believed to have taken around 150 people hostage, including Americans.

The Israel Defense Forces posted on X that since the conflict began on Saturday, more than 95 families have been notified that their loved ones are being held hostage.