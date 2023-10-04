loading…

NATO prepares itself to face nuclear war. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – NATO has published an article by a retired American defense official, calling on the bloc to fight and win a limited nuclear war against Russia. If the US and China clash over Taiwan, then a full-scale war in Europe will most likely occur.

The call for preparations for nuclear war was expressed by Gregory Weaver, who serves as the main nuclear and missile defense advisor to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In it, Weaver argues that, contrary to Moscow’s long-standing nuclear doctrine, Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons to prevent defeat on the battlefield or bring about a quick victory in a conventional conflict, such as that in Ukraine.

In such a scenario, the Russian military leadership would assume that Western countries would not respond in kind, fearing that the situation would “escalate uncontrollably to the point of a major homeland swap between the US and Russia.”

Rather than fear nuclear war, Weaver argued that Western countries should accept it. “NATO must equip its fighter jets and submarines with tactical nuclear weapons to deter Russian tactical attacks, and reassure Russian leaders that NATO is fully prepared to counter limited nuclear use with our militarily effective nuclear response,” Weaver said, as reported by RT.

Russia’s nuclear doctrine permits the use of atomic weapons in the event of a nuclear first strike against its territory or infrastructure, or if the existence of the Russian state is threatened by nuclear or conventional weapons. This position has not changed since 2010, and the use of tactical nuclear weapons is no exception.

Despite clear guidelines regarding nuclear use, Weaver claimed that Russia could launch attacks against NATO countries in Europe if the US was busy fighting China over Taiwan, a scenario he considered possible without further explanation.

To address this, Weaver recommended that NATO move “more precision strike capabilities” to Europe, establish “several modern armored divisions” in the Baltic states and Eastern Europe, and pressure European members to “deliver more conventional capabilities.”

Weaver does not mention the impact of nuclear war on European countries where such a conflict would occur.

Earlier, speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Western leaders had become so obsessed with inflicting “strategic defeat” on Russia that they had lost their “sense of self-preservation.”

(ahm)