Balanda Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said arming Kiev was a cost-effective way to prevent Moscow from threatening NATO. Photo/Illustration

WARSAW – Arming Kiev is a cost-effective way to deter Moscow from threatening it NATO . This was stated by Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren at the Warsaw Security Forum.

Ollongren was asked whether the US and its allies could continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary, given the political infighting in Washington.

“We can’t pretend that we’re just going to wait and see how the American election plays out,” he said.

“Because they have the same interests. Of course, supporting Ukraine is a very cheap way to ensure that Russia with this regime does not become a threat to the NATO alliance. And it’s very important to continue that support,” he added.

“We are very interested in supporting Ukraine, because they are fighting this war, we are not the ones fighting,” said Ollongren, while admitting that NATO has the power in this game, as quoted from RT, Thursday (5/10/2023).

Ollongren explained that he recently visited the US and political developments there were concerning, but Western European countries needed to talk to their American counterparts and persuade them to stay the course.

“I think we are capable of a lot, and we have proven it in the last year and a half, and the only thing we have to do is maintain it,” the Dutch defense minister said, adding that the scale of military aid to Kiev had taken Ukraine by surprise, Russia, and even NATO itself.

The US and its allies have funneled huge amounts of money, weapons, ammunition and supplies to Ukraine since the conflict with Russia escalated in February 2022.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell revealed earlier this week that the bloc has sent 85 billion Euros to Ukraine so far, of which more than 25 billion Euros is military aid.