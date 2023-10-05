loading…

Ukrainian service members fire an M119 howitzer on the front line, near the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, March 10, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

VILNIUS – Ukraine must be protected by NATO security guarantees, according to Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis on Tuesday (3/10/2023).

He further urged the West, which has poured hundreds of billions of dollars into Ukraine, to take a firmer stance in helping Kiev achieve victory over Russia.

“Ukraine must become a member of NATO. NATO’s transatlantic security umbrella must also protect countries left behind in geopolitical gray zones,” Landsbergis said at a security conference in Warsaw, according to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

“Kiev’s supporters in its conflict with Russia must do everything to keep Ukraine within its borders in 1991,” he said, praising Germany for agreeing to permanently station 4,000 troops in Lithuania.

“Efforts to strengthen the eastern flank depend on our willingness to defend ourselves,” he explained.

“When we say that we will help Ukraine as long as necessary, why can’t we state clearly that we want victory for Ukraine? “Ukraine’s victory must be a strategic goal for all of us,” stressed Landsbergis.

According to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, an armed attack against one member is automatically considered an attack against all other members.

Although NATO countries have repeatedly pledged to continue providing heavy weapons and other military assistance to Kiev, they have failed to provide Ukraine with a clear roadmap to full membership in the US-led bloc.

Ukraine officially applied to join NATO more than a year ago, but has still not received a firm timetable for joining.