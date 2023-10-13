The Giallorossi striker will leave with his teammates for Bari, where tomorrow Italy will challenge Malta for the European qualifiers

The national coach Luciano Spalletti has called up Stephan El Shaarawy, who is reaching Coverciano and will be available for the training session scheduled for 11am before leaving with his teammates for Bari where Italy will face Malta tomorrow evening in the qualifiers Europeans. The coach called up the Giallorossi striker after Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali were sent home following the investigation into betting on illegal platforms.

In blue El El Shaarawy scored 6 goals in 29 appearances. The last match in blue was on March 31, 2021, the 2-0 victory against Lithuania in the World Cup qualifiers.