The Bologna striker will join the training camp this evening. The two Lazio players are absent

Ivan Provedel and Mattia Zaccagni will not take part in the next national team retreat. The FIGC announced it on its official website. The two Lazio players were injured in the victory against Atalanta: in their place, coach Spalletti decided to include Riccardo Orsolini in the squad.

Italy’s withdrawal will begin this evening. Orsolini will reach Coverciano late in the evening to prepare for the next qualifying matches for Euro 2024. The Azzurri will be involved on 14 October against Malta at the San Nicola stadium in Bari; then, they will fly to London on 17 October, where they will take on England at Wembley.