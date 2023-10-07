Suara.com – National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo asked his staff to be careful and careful in handling the case of alleged extortion by KPK leaders against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL). This case has been declared to be entering the investigation stage.

“Because this concerns reports reported by people who are known to the public and then also concerns institutions that are known to the public, the handling must be careful, must be careful,” said National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo at the Yogyakarta State University (UNY) GOR, Sleman, Yogyakarta, Saturday (7/10/2023).

According to the National Police Chief, his party has also dispatched a team from National Police Headquarters to help Polda Metro Jaya handle the case.

“I asked the team from Headquarters to help out so that the handling process is careful because we don’t want the National Police to be unprofessional. I asked the investigators to handle it professionally,” he said.

The four-star general also invited other parties or institutions who wanted to monitor the performance of the National Police regarding the handling of this case.

“So that then the process can really provide a sense of justice. Can this be processed further, or should it be stopped instead, and of course this is the right of the reporter, the right of the reported person and then we will test it. I think the Police are transparent in this matter,” he said .

Polda Metro Jaya is handling reports of alleged extortion carried out by the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) against SYL when he occupied the position of Minister of Agriculture in 2022 regarding handling alleged corruption cases.

Director of Special Criminal Investigation at Polda Metro Jaya, Kombes Ade Safri Simanjuntak, explained that the report of alleged extortion was received on August 12 2023, through a public complaint (dumas).

The police have not yet revealed who the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leader is in this case. SYL visited Polda Metro Jaya on Thursday (5/10), and long before that he provided information during the investigation at the Corruption Eradication Commission.

The former Governor of South Sulawesi on Thursday (5/10) submitted a letter of resignation from the position of Minister of Agriculture to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) through Minister of State Secretary Pratikno at the Ministry of State Secretariat Office.

SYL then volunteered to face President Joko Widodo this Friday (6/10) to submit his immediate resignation as minister.

Regarding the SYL legal case at the KPK, the anti-corruption agency announced on Friday (29/9) that it had upgraded the status of the alleged corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture to the investigation stage.