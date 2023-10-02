loading…

Celebrating National Batik Day, designer from Bandung Crystal Clarissa shows off Indonesian heritage clothing at Fashion Forward, Paris, France. Photo/Crystal Clarissa

JAKARTA – Designer from Bandung, Crystal Clarissa, took part in a fashion show in Paris, French.

Proud as an Indonesian citizen (WNI), Crystal celebrated National Batik Day by showing off her batik work at the Fashion Forward event.

“In this fashion show in Paris I am carrying the theme ‘Pearlesque’, a word that I created myself to describe work that involves hard work with great difficulty and creation that requires precision and patience, but in the end it can produce beautiful work,” said Crystal. in a press statement received by SINDOnews.com, Monday (2/10/2023).

Crystal showed off 10 outfits at the Fashion Forward event. According to him, most of the 10 clothes were made by himself by combining handmade batik art, which symbolizes Indonesia’s cultural roots.

He admitted that he needed precision and patience in affixing beads to the clothes on display.

“The beading is carefully designed with designs of pearls and crystals. The process for each dress is time-consuming and labor-intensive where the craftsmen paint the fabric with motifs for 3 to 6 months per piece, producing motifs and patterns that are rich in symbolism and Indonesian cultural traditions the rich,” he explained.

“The combination of batik and pearl bead techniques elevates ‘Pearlesque’ beyond just ordinary fashion. I try to present and introduce cultural heritage to the world with a dialogue between tradition and modernity,” said Crystal.

From this fashion show, Crystal often meets many people outside Asia who don’t know that batik is a traditional Indonesian cloth with high artistic value. They only think of cloth with patterns, but when they explain what batik is and the process, many of them are amazed.

“Apart from that, the most impressive thing was when my work was able to appear on Fashion TV. Because from childhood I always dreamed that my work could be broadcast on Fashion TV. Finally it was achieved, but until now I still don’t believe it can be realized,” he explained.

Crystal revealed that there were two targets for this world-scale fashion show. First, for personal reasons. According to him, when Covid-19 came 3 years ago, business was disrupted and made him unable to work during that time.

“By participating in this event, I feel that I have new strength to encourage me to hope that my creativity can return and be even more creative. So I want to invite my friends to think that a disaster is also a trigger for a better path,” said Crystal.

“Secondly, I want to change my career (as a designer) not just as a career or job, but also as a way-of-life. So it can enrich me spiritually,” he added.

(but)