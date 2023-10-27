During the first edition of the Rolling Stone Awards in Spanishwhich took place this Thursday in Miami Beach, the Mexican singer-songwriter, Natalia Lafourcade was crowned as the queen by winning three awards.

Lafourcade, who also took the stage to sing during the gala held at the Fillmore Theater, took home the awards “album of the year”, “artist of the year” and “Rolling Stone legend in Spanish”.

After receiving one of the three awards, the singer was grateful that her music and especially her album were recognized:

“Thank you Rolling Stone for rewarding an album like this, which when I finished I thought no one would like it because it’s the strangest thing I’ve done so far.”

“This album has been my teacher. All the songs have taught me that death is full of nuances and that we have to learn to re-emerge among them,” added the performer, who in this way prevailed over figures such as Shakira, Rosalía, Juanes, Fito Páez, Karol G and Bad Bunny, among others.

In this gala that recognized the best of Spanish-speaking music, television and cinema, the Puerto Rican Tainy won in the categories “producer of the year” and “pioneer artist”, awards that he dedicated to the producers who taught him the trade, among which he mentioned Loony Tunes and DJ Playero.

“Identifying and making visible the artists who will make the future is one of the commitments of the magazine and of all those who do cultural journalism,” said the magazine’s director, Diego Ortiz, when announcing the “musical promise of the year” awardwhat fell to Kevin Kaarl.

“Big thanks to Rolling Stone for supporting independent music,” said the Mexican folk artist.

The “voice of the audience” awardelected with public votes through the internet, It was for Tiago PZK.

“Argentina is very far from Miami and for me it is very important to be from Argentina and be in the first Rolling Stone Awards,” said the trap performer, who was one of those in charge of the musical numbers of the night.

The aforementioned Lafourcade also took the stage, who did so with a string quartet, as well as Carin León, Jimena Sariñaga, Pedro Capó, Kaarl, Ivy Queen, Ile, Ryan Castro, Lil Killah and Elena Rose.

