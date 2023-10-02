NASA’s Perseverance rover has been on the Martian surface for a couple of years, collecting rock samples, and perhaps one day it will be able to return to Earth with all its discoveries.

NASA now has one of the most ambitious robots on Mars, a rover Perseverance who is there in search of microbial remains and also in search of answers that could explain the origin of our solar system.

From time to time, and just as happens on Earth, in Marte A series of dust devils also occur, but until now they had not been able to be captured in such detail on Martian terrain.

As has been spread by the NASA In the last few hours, they have announced the capture that Perseverance has taken of an imposing swirl of Martian dust that was captured by one of the machine’s cameras on August 30.

Although it seems small in size, it is quite the opposite, and NASA explains that this dust devil was 4 km away from Perseverance and was moving from east to west at a rate of 19 km/h.

Although its width was about 60 m, and although only the lower 118 m of the vortex are visible in the camera frame, they managed to make the calculations and they estimated that it had a total height of 2 km.

“We don’t see the top of the dust devil, but the shadow it casts gives us a good indication of its height,” he said. Mark Lemmona planetary scientist at the Boulder Space Science Institute and a Perseverance Fellow.

“Most are vertical columns; If this dust devil were configured that way, its shadow would indicate that it is approximately 2 kilometers high,” he clarifies.

These dust devils form when rising cells of warm air mix with descending columns of cold that carry dust and debris.

These versions of the dust devils we regularly see on Earth are much more impressive on Mars due to lower gravity and abundant dust.

Perseverance’s current mission

The Perseverance rover is right now on the surface of Mars looking for these types of dust devils to track the surface climate.

Its main mission is to search for traces of fossilized microbial life and collect rock specimens to later return to Earth.

He has been traveling around the Jezero Crater for more than two years, collecting rock samples and placing them in a titanium tube.

This is a joint mission between NASA and the European Space Agency and the next step in the mission is to recover Perseverance with all the samples and return it to space. Tierra.

The main problem is that right now this mission is completely frozen, and is not scheduled to resume in the medium term, so Perseverance could stay on the Martian surface longer than expected, if it ever returns.