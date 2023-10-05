We are witnessing a resurgence of interest in space exploration. After the golden age of the Apollo missions, humans we have not visited the moon again. Half a century has passed since then, but the return to the natural satellite with the help of the Artemis Program not only has a tentative date, it also pursues an ambitious objective: to stay.

There is no doubt that we face a colossal challenge that, in addition to developing all the technologies necessary to return to the Moon, includes creating a habitat compatible with human life. NASA believes that the best way to establish a long-term local base is to use locally available resources to build it. That is, having to send an enormous amount of materials from Earth.

A project that makes sense

The idea makes sense if we take into account that the conditions would be in place to produce a kind of “moon concrete” in situ. Starting from this possibility, the next obstacle to overcome is to determine How to use. To address this need, the US space agency has partnered with ICON, a construction company that will help it develop lunar infrastructure.

The core of the proposal is simply 3D printing. Huge printers will feed concrete into place to shape a wide variety of structures on the Moon. From homes to laboratories and roads. All under an approach that seeks to provide protection against radiation and micrometeorites, two threatening elements for the human presence on the satellite.

Concept of 3D printed structures on the Moon

According to The New York Times, NASA scientists are confident that, if everything goes according to plan, we could be building houses with 3D printers on the Moon in 2040. As we can see, this is a fairly generous margin that goes beyond the Artemis 6 mission scheduled to take off in 2030, but which would lay the foundations for a true long-term local presence.

ICON, which builds homes with 3D printers in the United States, has signed a $57.2 million contract that runs through 2028. The firm is working alongside NASA scientists at the Marshall Space Flight Center , in Alabama to achieve his goal. In fact, he was in charge of 3D printing the Mars Dune Alpha habitat for a future trip to Mars.

The US space agency and its international partners are defining the Moon exploration schedule from now on, but there is still huge challenges to overcome. Among them we find the most convenient methods to generate oxygen and how to generate enough energy to maintain life in a place so inhospitable and far from our planet.

Images: ICON | POT

