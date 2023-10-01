The reasons why NASA and other partners want to use the Moon to store a series of data relating to our planet, and there is not much confidence in the future of humanity.

NASA does not trust anything about the data that is stored in the Tierraand that is why he wants to use our satellite to leave data on our civilization.

During the next year, the NASA wants to send a payload full of data to the Moon to create backup storage on the satellite and which will be part of the Artemis program. For this mission, the startup Lonestar, the Isle of Man and NASA itself will collaborate.

Everyone hopes to use blockchain to ensure that data is safe and secure against any kind of manipulation. And with this they could demonstrate that the information stored in the files is authentic.

This mission is scheduled for February 2024. After the data cube lands, they will digitally postage the data into the LoneStar data center to prove its provenance in the Luna.

It will then be transmitted back to Earth to be assembled into a blockchain to prove that the data has been verified.

“It’s a really interesting challenge, not only for us, but also for NASA,” Kurt Roosen told BBC Science Focus.

With this mission they aim to protect humanity’s most important discoveries and creations so that they are not lost due to any type of catastrophe on Earth.

Not only wars, but also the impacts of climate change, could cause any type of extinction or mass destruction on our planet, and if it happened the data would be completely safe on the Moon.