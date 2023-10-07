In a few years, you might even be lucky enough to stay on the Moon, since NASA wants to build homes there for both astronauts and guests like you.

One of the keys to space exploration is that human beings are capable of living outside the planet. Tierrabasically in different colonies that can be created in places like the Moon or Marte.

However, for these colonies to be possible, technology must be transferred from Earth to the Luna or towards Mars, a technology that is capable of building, for example, hotels or homes for scientists or even for normal citizens.

And the American Space Agency has commissioned, for $60 million, the construction of homes by 2040 on the Moon, which will serve both astronauts and civilians.

The plan is not simple, since they intend to launch a 3D printer to the Moon, and then use lunar concrete made of rocks, mineral fragments and dust to create this layered structure.

ICON

To make that possible, NASA has trusted ICON, a company based in Austin, which will use its experience in 3D printing on Earth to build homes on the Moon.

Basically with this technology, they will create all the components of the house separately and then put them together.

However, the folks at ICON have been building 3D houses since 2018, and their printer is capable of building these properties in just 48 hours.

To do this, ICON will have to create a structure that is capable of protecting guests from temperature, radiation and micrometeorites.

ICON plans to test its printer at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center next February to see how it handles the vacuum conditions and radiation levels of space.