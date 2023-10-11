NASA had begun opening the OSIRIS-REx mission capsule, which collected pieces of an asteroid, and announced on Tuesday that it had found “black dust and debris” inside it, even before starting to analyze the bulk of the sample.

Seven years after its launch, the capsule landed on Earth, on Sunday, in the American desert, after an extremely dangerous maneuver.

NASA estimates that it was able to collect about 250 grams of material from the asteroid Bennu in 2020, the largest sample ever collected from an asteroid.

What did scientists find inside the asteroid sample?

When scientists opened the capsule containing the sample, they found dark, fine-grained material inside the container’s lid and base surrounding the mechanism used to collect extraterrestrial rocks and soil.

This unexpected debris could reveal key information about the asteroid before the initial sample is analyzed.

What can Bennu’s sample reveal?

Asteroids are leftovers from the formation of the solar system, and offer insight into what those chaotic early days were like when the planets formed and settled into place.

But near-Earth asteroids also pose a threat to our planet, so understanding their composition and orbits is key to deflecting space rocks on a collision course with Earth.

Scientists try to quickly analyze any material they discover when opening the capsule, as there is a lot of material before the largest part of the sample, which is located inside the head of the mechanism, is reached, but scientists need to take their time to collect all the materials.

The actual asteroid sample will not be revealed until October 11 in a live NASA broadcast. The capsule head will be transferred to a specialized box to be carefully dismantled, unveiling the sample inside.

Meanwhile, rapid analysis of a sample taken from outside the capsule’s head is currently underway, and could provide preliminary results from material collected from Bennu.