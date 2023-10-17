When we think of engineering marvels, great bridges and dams from some immutable part of the world come to mind. Every 96 minutes, the Hubble Space Telescope flies over these structures from space. The iconic telescope has been in operation for 33 years (twice as long as planned) thanks to its repairable design and versatility. Scientists around the world continue to learn about the universe through their observations. Now, some worrying news: NASA plans to reduce Hubble’s budget.

Not just Hubble. NASA has decided to cut the budget of two of its most important space telescopes, Hubble and Chandra, an X-ray observatory that complements Hubble’s visible light, ultraviolet and near-infrared observations. The news was given by Mark Clampin, NASA’s director of astrophysics, in a presentation in Washington before a committee of experts from the United States Academy of Sciences, NASA’s main consultants.

If it is not for Defense, there is no more money. NASA had to cut back somewhere after the US Congress passed a law limiting non-defense discretionary spending. Specifically, it limits the 2024 fiscal budget to the same amount that was approved for 2023, with a 1% increase for 2025.

In order to ensure funding for other more priority missions within the space agency, the extended missions of the astrophysics division, such as Hubble (which is one of the most expensive), will have to reduce their expectations. These expectations were originally $1.56 billion by 2024. With budget cuts on the most expensive missions, the agency hopes to get a similar allocation for all astrophysics missions in general.

The dilemma of NASA, Hubble or its successors. Hubble and Chandra are two of the most important missions of NASA’s astrophysics division due to their immense impact on, pardon the redundancy, astrophysics. “However, what we are trying to do is protect future missions and develop international partnerships,” Clampin explained to the committee.

These future missions of global importance include the Nancy Grace Roman space telescope, selected as the top priority for the next decade in the Decadal Survey of Astronomy and Astrophysics (for its importance in investigating dark energy and matter, exoplanets, and the origin of the universe). Also LISA, a collaboration of NASA and the European Space Agency to measure gravitational waves from space, is among NASA’s priorities.

The private sector as Hubble’s salvation. Hubble is in a low orbit around the Earth and needs someone to elevate it to postpone its inevitable atmospheric re-entry after years of slow descent. Two millionaires volunteered last year for the heroic task: Jared Isaacman, leader of the Polaris missions, and Elon Musk, who provides the SpaceX rocket and spacecraft that would approach Hubble to raise it. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is not designed for extravehicular activities of any kind, but the idea of ​​extending the telescope’s lifespan from 15 to 20 years convinced NASA.

Of course, instead of awarding them the honor directly, the agency created a public competition so that other companies could propose alternative ideas. The Japanese company Astroscale, which has a subsidiary in the United States, also presented a proposal together with the startup Momentus. It remains to be seen if any of these proposals to raise Hubble go ahead or, as has happened with the 2024 budget, NASA moves on to more urgent things.

The Webb steals attention, but does not replace Hubble. The Webb space telescope, which has been at a point of gravitational balance between the Earth and the Sun since January 2022, has managed to captivate us with its super-defined images of planets, stars and galaxies. Images that are often compared side by side with those from Hubble to demonstrate how much space telescope technology has advanced in three decades.

However, the Webb telescope was never intended to replace Hubble, since they observe different wavelengths. Webb is able to clearly see the energy emitted by colder objects, such as interstellar dust clouds, thanks to its near- and mid-infrared cameras. Hubble falls short in this range, but it has the ability to see in visible and ultraviolet light.

For now, the Hubble Space Telescope continues to capture captivating images of the universe 24 hours a day, and astronomers continue to do science with them from all over the world. With a tighter budget, the telescope’s retirement could be just around the corner, unless the private sector manages to convince NASA that it should be saved from its fiery end.

Image | POT