In 1852 the Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis discovered the sixteenth asteroid in the history of humanity. He named him after the Greek goddess of the soul, and those two elements formed his full name: 16 Psyche (16 Psyche in his English name). What Gasparis did not imagine is that this 279 km long rock was an absolute treasure. One that NASA wants to study very closely.

Rumbo Psyche at 16 Psic. While most known asteroids are made of rock and ice, 16 Psyche is composed of iron and nickel. NASA has been working for years on a mission that allows it to study this celestial body, and last Friday an unmanned mission was launched with the Psyche probe.

Double mission. The mission was launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket and together with the probe the mission will serve to demonstrate Deep Space Optical Communication laser communication technology. As NASA engineers explained, this mission aims to reach the asteroid, but also demonstrate that this new “broadband line” offers a future alternative to the current communication systems used in space missions.

16 Psyche is worth 10 trillion euros. As we explained a few months ago, this composition makes the potential value of 16 Psyche as a mining resource colossal. The estimate is 10 trillion euros, more than the entire global economy. And yet NASA is not going there to exploit that fortune.

Even if I wanted to, I couldn’t mine it. NASA’s mission does not seek to try to extract those valuable minerals from the asteroid, because even if they wanted to, they couldn’t do it: we don’t have the technology available to achieve it. It is not known how these elements are distributed inside, and separating them would not be easy. It would be more complex to get them safely to our planet, which makes it impossible—at least for the moment—to consider a mission to exploit it. The purpose of the space agency is very different.

Where we come from. The origin of 16 Psyche is a mystery, although according to experts it could be part of the nucleus of a planetesimal, a precursor to a rocky planet. The theory is that huge collisions could have caused the outer layers to disintegrate when our solar system was forming, and the asteroid remained the only witness to that event. With this mission, NASA hopes to learn more about the origin of the Earth itself, including how our planet formed and grew.

Expected arrival in August 2029. According to NASA, on that date the Psyche probe will begin orbiting the asteroid, and research on it is expected to last 26 months. The probe will have to travel 3.6 billion kilometers to reach the main asteroid belt that is between Mars and Jupiter and in which 16 Psyche is located.

Step by Step. In the first three months of the mission it will be verified that all the systems, including the solar-electric propulsion systems, work properly. Scientific instruments, such as the neutron and gamma ray spectrometer, will also be evaluated. In a few weeks the probe will begin taking preliminary images and it is likely that NASA will share some of them to show the evolution of the mission. In less than a month, tests will also begin with the laser communication system, although for now it will not be used to transmit mission data.

