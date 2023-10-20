When we talk about the Voyager 1 and 2 probes, it is curious to think that NASA had originally imagined that the mission would have a duration of about four years. And here we are 46 years after they were launched aboard the Titan IIIE rockets. Time has passed and the American space agency has done everything possible to keep the project alive.

Since they are the only terrestrial artifacts exploring interstellar space, researchers are not willing to miss out on any scientific data that may arrive from this part of the universe. So, once again, they are preparing to extend the useful life of these legendary ships. The task, however, is very complicated. It has required months of work and comes accompanied by several risks.

Send a patch to interstellar space

Over the years, NASA has managed to keep Voyager running. One of the realities it has had to deal with is the gradual loss of performance of the radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTG) equipped in each of the ships, the systems that make the components work. The solution? Turn them off little by little to save energy.

But there is also another issue that worries those responsible for the project. Last year, the Attitude Articulation and Control System (AACS) began sending invalid data. After quite some time analyzing the problem, engineers discovered that a mechanism was corrupting the telemetry information.

The solution was as simple as re-adjusting the AACS parameters. However, NASA was unable to identify the origin of the problem. Faced with this scenario, the US space agency fears that the problem could reappear, and they want to avoid it. To do this, they have been working for months on a patch that will protect ships in the future.

The patch is nothing more than a series of commands that must be sent to the ships through NASA’s Deep Space Network (DSN). But this preventive solution also has its risks. As explained by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the patch may overwrite essential code or have adverse effects.

To do this, as we say, the engineers have carefully reviewed the code. However, they will update one probe first and then the other, using the first as a test bed. The team is expected to send the commands on Saturday, October 28 to Voyager 2 and it will take approximately 18 hours to reach the spacecraft. We have to wait to see if everything will turn out as expected.

Images: NASA/JPL-Caltech

