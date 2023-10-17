Ingenuity was conceived as a technology demonstrator. The first helicopter destined to fly in another world, on the surface of Mars, but with no other intention than that of a proof of concept for future missions. It is no coincidence that the small helicopter, similar to a drone, carried with it a piece of fabric from the Wright brothers’ first airplane, and that the first place on the red planet from which it took off was named Wright Brothers Field.

But unlike the Wright brothers’ airplane, which was used four times, Ingenuity has successfully completed more than 60 flights.

From the Latin to the Greek alphabet. Although the mission was to last only five flights, Ingenuity has flown a total of 62 times since it first took off on April 19, 2021. To identify the different points on Mars from which it has taken off and landed since then (always at a prudent distance from the Perseverance rover, on which it depends for communication with Earth), NASA began to name each place as “flight field A”, “flight field B”, “flight field C”…

On flight 40, the space agency had already run out of letters in the Latin alphabet and had to start using the Greek ones: “Beta flight field”, “Gamma flight field”, “Epsilon flight field”… Now They go by tau, and one wonders what nomenclature they will use when Ingenuity arrives at Omega.

The Martian helicopter continues to break records. Flight 61, the last confirmed flight, broke an elevation record by reaching 24 meters from the ground. The previous record was 20 meters and took place just three weeks earlier, during flight 59. For flight 62, which occurred on October 12, NASA had programmed a speed record: ten meters per second instead of eight. The results of this flight have yet to be confirmed, but they would add to the 13.64 km of distance traveled and 110.9 minutes of flight that the Martian helicopter has accumulated.

A new priority within NASA. Ingenuity’s unusual success paves the way for future NASA planetary missions, especially within JPL (which designed and controls the helicopter). Two upgraded versions of Ingenuity will fly to Mars on a joint NASA and European Space Agency mission to recover samples collected by the Perseverance rover. Later, the Mars Science Helicopter will explore rugged regions of the Red Planet with more powerful rotors.

Huge rotors for flying in Mars’ weak atmosphere. Ingenuity is half a meter tall and weighs 1.8 kg. If it manages to fly in the tenuous Martian atmosphere, it is thanks to four large carbon fiber blades arranged in two rotors that rotate in opposite directions at 2,400 revolutions per minute. For comparison, a ground helicopter rotor spins at 250-500 rpm. The comparison is not far-fetched: unlike consumer drones, the Ingenuity is not controlled by changing rotor speeds, but in the same way as helicopters: by changing the angle of inclination of the blades.

Some scares and many joys. Ingenuity is powered by solar energy stored in six lithium batteries. The Martian dust is relentless and accumulates on its solar panels. The rotors manage to shake off much of the dust most of the time, but on occasion, the helicopter has not been able to charge in time and has gone into energy saving mode.

It happened last year, when Ingenuity had not responded for several hours and NASA made an unusual decision: stop the activities of the Perseverance rover to put it “listening”, in case the helicopter called it (it did). It happened again a few months ago, when the helicopter was left in a location without coverage to communicate with Perseverance and NASA decided to bring the rover closer to save it. Today the helicopter is in excellent health.

In Xataka | Ingenuity continues to fight on Mars: take this spectacular image in flight after an emergency landing

Imagen | NASA JPL