Imagine sending a ship to an asteroid to collect samples from its surface and bring them back to Earth. It would be an extremely complex mission to carry out, but it would provide us with an invaluable scientific resource to better understand the origin of our planet. In relation to this, we have good news and bad news.

The good thing is that you don’t need to imagine anything because NASA has already done all of the above with the OSIRIS-REx mission. At the end of September, a capsule with dust and rocks from the nearby celestial body called Bennu landed in the Utah desert. The bad news is that the space agency has not been able to access all of them.

Waiting for a solution (which will take time to arrive)

This month we saw how samples from the asteroid indicated the presence of carbon and water, two basic elements of terrestrial life. The researchers, however, came to this conclusion preliminary character with only a portion of the collected material, specifically, with that obtained outside the mechanism.

When we talk about the mechanism we refer to the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), which is responsible for preserving the sample of the “pollution” of the Earth’s atmosphere in a controlled environment. There, precisely, is most of the material collected by the mission on the asteroid Bennu in 2020.

What has happened then? Well, scientists still cannot access this valuable resource since NASA specialists have not managed to open the main container of TAGSAM. In the last week, the Johnson Space Center team has managed to free 33 screws from it, but two are stuck.





Part of the material collected by OSIRIS-RE at the top of TAGSAM

In this type of scenario, the alternatives to solve the problem are limited and are carefully studied. In fact, until now only the tools approved for the OSIRIS-REx mission have been used, but these have not worked. What we have to do now is “implement new approaches” to recover the sample.

It should be noted that the news will not arrive in a couple of days. NASA expects to spend several weeks develop and launch a new procedure to access TAGSAM. Meanwhile, let us remember, he will continue studying the generous sample obtained from the outer head of the mechanism, which has exceeded expectations.

The goal of OSIRIS-REx was to collect at least 60 grams of samples from Bennu. The truth is that those obtained so far reach 70.3 grams. The balance of the mission, as we can see, is being wonderfully positive, although it has encountered this difficulty in accessing most of the sample.

Images: NASA

